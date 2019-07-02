Much-loved Big Pink Dress fundraiser explains cause behind ongoing health battle
Iconic South Shields fundraiser the Big Pink Dress has opened up about his ongoing health battle.
Colin Burgin-Plews has raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes including Breast Cancer Now in his five years of fundraising.
The 50-year-old became famous for his charity efforts which saw him wearing extravagant dresses while competing in the likes of the London Marathon and Great North Run on numerous occasions.
But the dad-of-one has now been dealt with a health blow after doctors discovered problems with his heart.
After experiencing chest pains and numbness in his arm while at home last Saturday, Colin went straight to South Tyneside District Hospital, where doctors told him he may have a problem with a valve in his heart.
Following a heart scan on Tuesday, July 2, Colin explained: “My right side of my heart the valve is supposed to let the blood through and then close, but it doesn't close properly and so it lets blood leak back through.
“Because of my high blood pressure it's unfortunately made the right side enlarged.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It can’t be reversed, but can be managed to stop it getting worse.
“I've only just been told and I believe that's right.”
The popular fundraiser is now waiting to see what doctors say about him continuing to run in the future.
On Monday he took to social media to address his loyal following of supporters about his health struggles, where he said he will now be unable to take part in a number of his upcoming charity events including the South Shields Parade on Saturday, the Gateshead 10k on Sunday, or the Newcastle Frontrunners to LGBT 5k Festival of Running 2019 on July 19.
But despite everything the charity champion still made the time to show his appreciation for the amount of support he has received.
Earlier this week he said: “I couldn’t believe how many comments they are on Facebook – it’s nice that people care.
“I want to thank everyone for their support, it is really lush.”