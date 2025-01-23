Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been six cases detected in the UK so far 🤒

Another case of mpox clade 1b has been detected in England.

There have been six confirmed cases of the variant in the UK so far.

A sixth case of mpox, clade 1b, has been detected in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have confirmed.

The case was detected in East Sussex, the individual had recently returned from Uganda, where there is currently community transmission of clade Ib mpox. They are now under specialist care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency after a deadly mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This is the sixth case to be detected in the UK since October 2024.

Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and the work of our specialist laboratory that we have been able to detect this new case.

“The risk to the UK population remains low following this sixth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread.”

A doctor checks on a patient with sores caused by a mpox infection. | AFP via Getty Images

What is mpox?

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is a viral disease similar to smallpox that can cause flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. It is most commonly found in central and east Africa, with the chances of catching mpox in the UK classed as “low” by the NHS.

The new strain that is causing concern is called Clade 1b, Dr Catherine Hyatt at the online pharmacy MedExpress, explains that the new strain is believed to be more severe than previous variants, which is why it is important patients have the information they need to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves.

How do you catch mpox in the UK?

Mpox is spread through close contact with those who are infected, however, the virus can also be spread through contaminated materials and contact with infected animals.

The most recent mpox case in the UK had recently returned from travelling in Uganda, which is seeing community transmission of clade Ib mpox.

Dr Hyatt recommends: “Simple steps such as avoiding close contact (sexual or otherwise) with people with symptoms of mpox is important as well as washing hands with soap and water.

“Avoiding contact with animals, eating raw meat or sharing items with someone who has a mpox diagnosis is also important. If you think you have symptoms of mpox, seeking help early is important and making sure to notify the healthcare facility that you are concerned about mpox to minimise spread.”

What are red flag symptoms of mpox?

Symptoms of mpox can start between one to 21 days after being exposed to the virus. Red flag symptoms to watch out for include:

a rash that looks like blisters across the face and body

a high temperature (fever)

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

joint pain

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Symptoms usually persist for two to four weeks, but can last longer for those with a weakened immune system. Dr Hyatt explains: “Those with weaker immune systems, pregnant people and children are all at increased risk of serious illness from complications from Mpox.

“People who are at higher risk of contracting Mpox include health and care workers, people within close proximity to someone with mpox (including children), people who have multiple sexual partners including men who have sex with men and sex workers of any gender.”

Dr Hyatt advises that for those who have mpox, over-the-counter medications such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can help to help manage the pain. Taking warm baths with baking soda or Epsom salts can help ease the painful rash, as well as salt water rinses for sores in the mouth.

Dr Hyatt adds: “Unless you are in a room with somebody else, aim to keep the skin dry and uncovered as much as possible to promote healing.”

You can find out more about mpox, signs and symptoms and whether you are eligible for the mpox vaccination at NHS.UK.