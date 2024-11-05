The WHO has declared a global health emergency 🚨

Two more cases of mpox have been found in the UK, bringing the confirmed number of cases to three.

The two patients are currently under specialist care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

In August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency after following a deadly mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two patients were household contacts of the first reported case of the potentially deadly strain, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to three.

It comes after the WHO declared a global health emergency in August after an mpox outbreak in the DRC, with cases already detected outside of Africa in Sweden and Germany.

This is not the first time WHO has declared a global health emergency for mpox, a similar situation occurred in 2022, when cases of the clade 2b variant spread to over 70 countries that had never previously had an infection - including the UK.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said: “Mpox is very infectious in households with close contact and so it is not unexpected to see further cases within the same household.”

Adding: “The overall risk to the UK population remains low. We are working with partners to make sure all contacts of the cases are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread.”

A doctor checks on a patient with sores caused by a mpox infection. (Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

What is mpox?

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is a viral disease similar to smallpox that can cause flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. It is most commonly found in central and east Africa, with the chances of catching mpox in the UK classed as “low” by the NHS.

Where did mpox come from?

Mpox was first discovered in 1958, after an outbreak of the virus amongst a group of laboratory research monkeys. The first human case wasn’t recorded until 1970 in the DRC. Since then, the infection had been reported in countries in central and east Africa.

The last global outbreak occurred in May 2022, with 70 countries who had never previously had an mpox infection reporting cases - including the UK. Before this most cases were detected in the DRC and Nigeria.

Why is it called mpox instead of monkey pox?

The WHO renamed monkeypox to mpox following the 2022 global outbreak to avoid stigma and discrimination. In a statement at the time they said: “Mpox will become a preferred term, replacing monkeypox, after a transition period of one year. This serves to mitigate the concerns raised by experts about confusion caused by a name change in the midst of a global outbreak.”

How does mpox spread?

Mpox is very infectious in a household setting, it is passed on through close physical contact such as kissing, holding hands and sexual contact. It can also spread from person to person by using the bed linen or towels of someone who has the infection, as well as through coughs and sneezes. The risk of catching mpox in the UK is described as “low” by the NHS.

You can find more information about the signs and symptoms of mpox and who is eligible for the mpox vaccine on NHS.UK.