More people seek help for addictions in Sunderland

More people in Sunderland are seeking help for drug and alcohol addiction, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) show 2,100 people in the city were in contact with drug and alcohol treatment services in the year to March – an increase on the 1,975 people the year before.

The increase mirrors an increase nationally – with over 310,800 people seeking help for over addiction issues last year – up by seven per cent from 2022-23.

That figure was the largest percentage rise since 2008-09, and the highest number since 2009-10.

Fears over synthetic opiates.

Those with problems involving opiates remained the largest substance group, accounting for 44% of adults in treatment.

In Sunderland, people struggling with opiates made up 41% of those in treatment.

The OHID report shows that nationally 4,022 people died in treatment in the year to March – a three per cent fall on the year before.

People with opiate problems accounted for nearly two-thirds (63%) of these deaths, while the alcohol-only group accounted for 29%.

More seeking help drug addictions

It added some deaths might not be alcohol or drug-related.

In Sunderland, 48 people died while undergoing addiction treatment.

Drug treatment provider Turning Point has called for specialist services to provide "innovative" treatment and harm reduction services to deal with the increase people coming forward for addiction treatment.

Clare Taylor, chief operating officer at Turning Point, said the increase in people accessing treatment is a "positive step forward".

She added: "There is still much more to do to reduce stigma and address barriers people face in accessing these treatment services and we must do all we can to ensure more people who need help can access it.”

She added: "With the rise in drug-related deaths, and increased risks due to the emergence of synthetic opioids, there has never been a more critical time for specialist services to provide innovative, evidence-based treatment and harm reduction services."

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics showed over 40 drug-related deaths were registered in Sunderland last year.

It comes as the total number of deaths caused by drugs across England and Wales hit an all-time high.

The data shows there were 45 drug-related deaths registered in the city in 2023 – up from 33 in 2022.

The figures also showed the North East had the highest rate of drug deaths in 2021-23 – at 15.7 per 100,000 of the population.

The figures cover deaths related to poisonings and drug misuse, from both controlled and non-controlled drugs.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Drug-related deaths are tragically at record highs, and this government is working to turn this around.

"We will ensure that anyone with a drug or alcohol problem can access the help and support they need, and we will work across health, policing and wider public services to drive down drug use and make our streets safer."

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities collects data on people receiving treatment for alcohol and drug misuse. This includes details of their treatment and the outcomes.

Healthcare professionals then use these resources to understand the availability and effectiveness of alcohol and drug treatment for adults, along with the trends in drug and alcohol use among adults receiving treatment and the profile of those accessing the treatment services