Monkeypox case is confirmed at Sunderland Royal Hospital

A spokesperson for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust confirmed there had been a case of monkeypox reported at Sunderland Royal Hospital but all guidance had been followed.

Only a small number of patients had been exposed and they had been contacted, the Trust said.

The spokesperson told the Echo: "We have recently provided public health advice following an isolated case of Monekypox in our hospital in Sunderland.

"We have followed all national and regional guidance, including contacting a small number of patients as a precautionary measure. Otherwise there is no public health risk to staff, patients or the public.

“Anyone concerned with any unusual rashes or blisters should contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service and avoid contact with others until they receive advice. More information can be found at Monkeypox - NHS (www.nhs.uk)"

One man contacted the Echo to say he had been alerted the day after leaving hospital following surgery earlier this month.

He said: “I received a call from the infectious disease consultant, saying I had been in close contact with someone they thought had monkeypox, as had other people.”

The suspected case was confirmed as monkeypox three days later.

He has not shown any symptoms but said he had been advised to isolate.