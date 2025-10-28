Sunderland City Council

Residents are being urged to submit their entries early for next year’s Active Sunderland BIG 3k Run, Walk and Cycle events after all three sold out this year.

The 2024 programme saw strong participation, with 675 runners taking part in the BIG 3k Run and over 800 participants crossing the finish line in both the BIG Walk and BIG Bike Ride.

Applications are now open for the 2026 events, giving people the chance to secure a place and get involved in a variety of activities designed to help them stay active and have fun throughout the year.

Whether you’re just beginning your fitness journey or taking on a new personal challenge, there’s an Active Sunderland event to suit every ability. The BIG 3k Run, a favourite among beginners and families, will return to Sunderland on Sunday 17 May 2026, once again taking place alongside the Sunderland 10K and Half Marathon.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see how many residents took part in the BIG Events this year. These events are always so popular and have something for everyone, no matter your level of fitness.

“There are many mental and physical health benefits to being active, which is why we put this programme together to allow as many people as possible to get active and stay active. I’d encourage everyone to sign up now and guarantee their spot for next year’s BIG Events so you can get outside and get physically active at the same time as having fun.”

During the summer, cyclists can take part in the BIG Bike Ride on Sunday 12 July, with routes of 5, 12, 20 or 38 miles starting from the Beacon of Light and showcasing some of the city’s most scenic cycling paths.

Rounding off the series, the BIG Walk returns on Sunday 27 September, starting and finishing at Herrington Country Park. Participants can choose from routes of 3, 6, 9 or 13.5 miles, taking in the stunning surroundings of the park and Penshaw Monument.

With distances and challenges for all fitness levels, organisers are encouraging everyone to get involved and secure their spot early for what promises to be another year of community spirit and active fun.

Entry costs for next year’s BIG events have been frozen at the same price as this year for a limited time. The prices for each event:

Adult £7.50

Adult with a T shirt £12

Child £7.50 (includes a t shirt)

Child aged 5-8 plus an accompanying adult £12.50 (child t shirt only)

For anyone inspired to take up regular running, details of running groups, parkruns and clubs as well as cycling and swimming opportunities can be found at Swim Bike Run Hubs - MySunderland Visit Events - MySunderland for more information and to secure your place.