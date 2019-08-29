Meet the Sunderland mum and daughter set to star in a national Slimming World advertising campaign
A Sunderland mum and daughter are set to star in a national advertising campaign for Slimming World in a bid to inspire people across the country to make healthy choices.
Lisa Wharton made headlines for sharing the story of her incredible 5st weight loss after joining Slimming World with husband Graeme – who lost 7st 7lb – in January 2013.
The mum-of-two went from 16st 2lb to 11st and in 2014 the couple were crowned Slimming World's couple of the Year, appearing on their national advertising posters the following year.
And just this summer Lisa, 46, who runs the Saturday morning groups at Ryhope Community Centre, was presented with the Gold Award at the slimming organisation’s annual national awards ceremony.
The award was in recognition of her work to help 120 people in the area lose weight and form new habits to stay slim for life.
And now her dedication has seen her land a major campaign with the organisation which will see her face featured on the Slimming World website and in shops across the country in January 2020.
She will feature alongside her daughter Alice, 21, who has grown up embracing the organisation’s food optimising plan.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Lisa said: “We were contacted by head office to ask if we would be part of their advertising campaign for 2020.
“They said we were excellent ambassadors for Slimming World as we we both slim for life and our lifestyle changes meant that both our children had grown up embracing food optimising and had been able to be the healthy young adults we weren't.
“That was when they then asked if Alice would be a part of the campaign, so both me and her, mother and daughter, did our own pics for posters and the website.
“It was all really exciting stuff!
“We went down on August 8 for a day's shooting where we were pampered and styled and hopefully gave them the images they needed.
“Never when walking into my first Slimming World group did I ever think it would have such an impact on my future self, let alone my family and all the members I have supported to achieve their dreams too.”