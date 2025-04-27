Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Running a marathon will push your body to its limits 🏃‍♀️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of runners will be taking part in the 2025 London Marathon.

Running a marathon will push your body to its limits, so it’s important to have a post-marathon recovery plan.

Rhysa Phommachanh, Health and Personal Care Specialist at Landys Chemist, reveals her top five tips.

This weekend thousands of runners are taking to the streets of London for the 2025 London Marathon. After crossing the finishing line, the hard part may be over, but it’s vital to look after yourself after running the 26.2 mile race.

Rhysa Phommachanh, Health and Personal Care Specialist at Landys Chemist, explains what happens to our body during a marathon, Rhysa said: “Running a marathon pushes the body and muscles to their limits, developing tiny muscle tears that can lead to post-race soreness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Energy stores are also depleted as your body tries to fuel itself through longer distances, often causing fatigue or 'hitting the wall'. Excessive sweating causes a loss of key electrolytes like sodium and magnesium, which are vital for hydration, muscle function, and cramp prevention.

“This combination of stress on the body can trigger inflammation and a temporary drop in immune function, highlighting the importance of recovery support, especially rehydration and rest.”

Rhysa has revealed five top tips for optimising your post-marathon recovery and how to recover safely.

Rhysa Phommachanh, Health and Personal Care Specialist at Landys Chemist, has shared her post-marathon recovery plan. | HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

How to recover from a marathon safely?

Rehydrate

Sweating during a marathon leads to a loss of fluids and essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, so drinking water alone isn't enough. Replenishing electrolytes is crucial to prevent fatigue, muscle cramps, and dizziness.

Refuel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your body's glycogen stores, the primary energy source for muscles, get depleted during a marathon. To jumpstart recovery, consume a balanced snack or meal high in carbohydrates and protein within 30-60 minutes after the race. Examples include a banana with peanut butter, a protein smoothie, or a chicken and rice bowl.

Support muscle repair

Marathon running causes tiny tears in muscle fibres, leading to soreness that typically peaks a day or two post-race. Magnesium is essential for muscle recovery as it eases cramps, reduces inflammation, and improves sleep quality, which is when most muscle repair occurs.

Engage in active recovery

While staying in bed may be tempting, light movement enhances recovery by increasing circulation and reducing stiffness. A gentle walk, simple yoga, or a slow bike ride the day after the race can help flush out lactic acid and alleviate soreness.

Prioritise sleep

Sleep is your body's most important recovery tool. During deep sleep, a growth hormone is released, which aids muscle repair and immune function. Aim for at least eight to nine hours of quality sleep in the days following the marathon. A wind-down routine and magnesium supplementation may also help to improve sleep quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.