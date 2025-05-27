Local care assistant celebrates 15 years of service with Washington Grange care home

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 21:37 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 12:16 BST

A Care Assistant at Washington Grange Care Home in Washington has received a prestigious long service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare 15 years.

Sharon Flather, now Care Assistant, started at Barchester in May 2010 has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sharon Flather has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Paula Joicey, General Manager of Washington Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Fifteen years of loyal service with Sharon Flather. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Washington Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sharon Flather”

Washington Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Washington Grange provides residential care, and dementia care for 41 residents from respite care to long term stays.

