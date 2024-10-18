Let's do better on the menopause, says region's NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We can all do better at supporting women through the menopause.

Jacqui McBurnie | NHS

That's the challenge from the region's leading NHS organisation as it signs up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge this week.

North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) will sign the pledge on World Menopause Day, October 18, after making radical changes to its approach to the menopause.

Jacqui McBurnie, the ICB's menopause lead, said: "Every woman goes through the menopause, but we still need to get much better at the support and flexibility people need at this time.

"Many women experience things like low mood, fatigue, brain fog and painful muscles or joints. 80% of women going through the menopause find that it affects them at work. One woman in ten says they have had to leave a job because of their symptoms.

"But there is so much we can do to help. It's the right and fair thing to do - but three-quarters of NHS staff are women, so it's vital we don't lose their skills and experience as a result of a completely normal part of life."

The ICB, which plans healthcare services for the region, committed to the pledge after signing off a new menopause policy to support its staff better.

Under the new policy, staff who are struggling with menopause symptoms can agree a support plan setting out flexibilities to help them progress through the menopause well. This could mean changing work patterns, help with mental health or coping strategies if concentration or memory are affected.

While the new policy is for the ICB's own staff, leaders are keen for other employers to follow suit, and are also aiming to improve menopause support for patients.

Samantha Allen, the ICB's chief executive, said: "The menopause workplace pledge doesn't mean we've got everything sorted – there's more to do, and we need to keep listening, learning and improving. We're hoping we can join forces with other organisations – across the NHS, the public sector and private companies to improve workplace support for women.

"We know there's more to do for our patients as well. There's some great services for menopause and women's health, but we want every area to get better and make sure that women in more deprived areas don't miss out on important services like HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) just because of where they live."