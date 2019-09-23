Legacy of Sunderland youngster Layla Davis lives on as organisation awarded charity status

A Full Monty charity night has been organised in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and Layla's Legacy. (From left) Adam Tedder, Jan Storey, Rob Storey, and Layla's grandparents Wendy Davis and John Davis.

Layla’s Legacy was set up in the name of courageous Sunderland youngster Layla Davis, who sadly lost a battle with her heart aged four in October 2016.

Her parents, Amanda and Stephen Davis, were told she needed a heart transplant and the youngster was put on the urgent transplant list.

Layla Davis always had a smile on her face.

Having found a heart, Layla underwent a crucial operation and was doing well.

But she suddenly went into cardiac arrest and started rejecting the heart. Doctors put her on an Ecmo machine and she tragically died three weeks later.

In a bid to keep Layla’s memory alive her parents set up Layla’s Legacy to support other families with seriously ill children.

Its work includes providing teddies for newborn babies in Ward 23 and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit within Freeman Hospital, in Newcastle, along with a diary to keep pictures and handprints in for the parents.

Layla's grandparents Wendy Davis and John Davis.

It also provides a party pack for any child having to spend their birthday at Freeman’s Hospital.

Layla’s mum Amanda said: “We are very proud that Layla’s Legacy has reached registered charity status and due to that we are hoping that businesses and the public will back it and continue fundraising so that we can continue to help sick children in the North East.

“Since it was set up Layla’s Legacy has helped to support over 200 sick children in the North East.”

Amanda, who is also mum to Makenzie, 16, Mia, 11, and Lucas, four, and Jasmine, one, continued: “We have our ups and downs but we are keeping focused on what matters and that is making sure kids can have as many memories as they can.”

Little Layla Davis tragically died after a battle with her heart.

Grandmother Wendy Davis is helping to organise a Full Monty charity night for both Layla’s Legacy and Prostate Cancer UK, now it has official charity status.

Family and friends will be taking part in the event – including Layla’s granddad John Davis – which will be held at Plains Farm Club, Premier Road, Sunderland, on September 28.

Wendy said: “The charity event is raising awareness of prostate cancer and we want to urge men to get checked out.

“We want to thank the community and businesses who have donated the buffet and prizes for the raffle for their support.”

For limited balcony tickets call Wendy on: 079566 97168.