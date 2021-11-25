Hundreds of patients have already shared their feedback via the survey since it was launched on 4 October.

Due to ongoing and severe staffing challenges and a lack of permanent GPs at the practice, Monument Surgeries is considering the long-term sustainability of services in Pennywell, which could mean the closure of the branch site in Pennywell.

Around 2,700 patients who are currently registered at Monument Surgeries in Pennywell, have been contacted directly and asked for their views in the survey, which closes tomorrow (November 26).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permanent staff issues over the last five years have been unable to be resolved.

Dr Emily Hadaway is Head of GP Clinical Services at Sunderland GP Alliance said: “Your feedback is invaluable to us, so if you are a patient at Pennywell and you haven’t already had your say, I would urge you to do so now.

“I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to complete the survey so far. People have been very honest with us and that’s exactly what we need so that we can understand how the proposed changes will affect patients before we do anything.

“In recent years it has been increasingly difficult for us to keep services going in Pennywell and our prime concern is always the wellbeing of our patients and making sure they have equal access to the highest quality of care.”

The branch site in Pennywell has been running solely with locum GPs and despite all best efforts to recruit a permanent salaried GP, there remains no substantive GP in place.

Patients are being asked to have their say on the future of Monument Surgeries in Pennywell after it was revealed it may have to close.

Challenges are also being faced from a nursing perspective with a practice nurse only available two days a week, leaving services fragile and vulnerable.

Consultation with patients and stakeholders into the future of Monument Surgeries in Pennywell is running between Monday 4 October to Friday 26 November 2021. A decision is expected at NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group’s Primary Care Commissioning Committee meeting in early 2022.

Click here for full details of the consultation and how to get involved.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.