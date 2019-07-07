Karate kids celebrate national championship medal haul
Karate-mad youngsters from Sunderland and Durham are celebrating their recent national championship success.
The Karate Union of Great Britain’s British Championships took place in Leicester and members of Sendai Kushiro Karate were selected to represent the club at this prestigious event, now in its 53rd year.
Rebecca Adie, 14, was hoping to retain the title she won at last year’s event and came away with the gold medal in the Girls 12-15 years Kumite (fighting) for the second year in a row.
More success followed in the girls Kumite, this time in the 10-11 years category when Rojin Rafie and Ella Mackintosh had to contest final against each other. After a very close fight,
Rojin took the gold medal and Ella silver, with both demonstrated great potential for the future.
Another excellent display in the Kumite was from Jonathan Luke who won the Boys 10-11 years category.
Jonathan also made the final of the Brown Belt Kata competition, alongside Megan Fox.
Both of the children were competing against opposition up to the age of 15 and Jonathan, aged 11, and Megan, aged only nine, both performed excellently with Megan winning another gold medal for the club and Jonathan taking a bronze medal.
More medals were won by the team with Patrick O’Keeffe, Grace Snowdon and Ella Mackintosh taking silver and Rebecca Adie, Jonathan Cowgill and Ava Coulthard bronze in the Team Kata.
More bronze medals were won by Jamie Allan (Junior Male Kumite), Kayla Davison (Girls Kumite), Grace Snowdon (Children’s Black Belt Kata) and Jamie Allan, Max King-Lough and Ethan Brown in the Adult Team Kata.
The club’s chief instructor John Bruce said: “I am very proud of each and every one of our competitors. They continue to develop and are a credit to our club.
“Their performances on the day were excellent and they deserve all of the success that comes their way.”.
The club train at CitySpace, University of Sunderland, The Raich Carter Sports Centre, East Herrington Primary School, Easington Village and Freemans Quay, Durham
Call 0191 7112796, email sendai@hotmail.co.uk or go to www.sendaiskc.co.uk for details.