Jordan Henderson's dad Brian visits Sunderland Royal to see new £79,000 nasal endoscope in action

The 68-year-old businessman and wife Donna have raised £85,000 to help recovering ear, nose and throat patients at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The donation has funded a new Xion Flexible Nose Endoscopy Kit, which boasts a super-fine camera that can help assess a patient’s voice and swallowing and provide vital information to be used in planned therapy sessions.

The couple set-up the campaign after Brian’s own cancer experience in 2014, when the disease was found in his tongue, throat and lymph glands and he was cared for at Sunderland Royal.

£15,000 skydive

He still undergoes checks to ensure it has not returned and has since been treated for skin cancer.

The STS Charity, run by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, was able to buy the scope at a reduced rate and help the Henderson’s hit their target even sooner.

And Donna’s 15,000ft skydiving challenge boosted the funds by more than £15,000.

Brian Henderson unveils the new endoscope that he has fundraised for Sunderland Royal Hospital with head and neck consultant Frank Stafford and speech and language therapist Laura-Jayne Watson

Jordan also gifted the shirts he wore as Liverpool FC beat Manchester United 5-0 in October 2021 and as his side beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield during their 2019 Champion’s League clash.

“We are absolutely delighted that it is now making a difference,” said Brian.

"I’ve had these types of tests myself and I know that this will make it a much better experience for other patients.

“Liverpool FC helped us spread the word about the fundraising around the world. We know we had people from Australia, America, New Zealand and Qatar who donated money by buying raffle tickets for the shirts.

Consultant Frank Stafford and speech and language therapist Laura-Jayne Watson examine Brian Henderson with the new equipment

"We also know people here in the North East, and particularly Sunderland, helped us reach our target.

“We’re grateful to the media and Sunderland AFC, who helped get our message out there and helped us raise this money – it was a team effort.”

‘It was important to me that we raised the money’

Jordan was named the first NHS Charities Together Champion in 2021 and was awarded the MBE in the 2021 Birthday Honours for services to football and charity.

Brian Henderson with the kit he and wife Donna have purchased for Sunderland Royal Hospital

and charity.

“It could have been easy to ask Jordan if he and other players could help, but it was important to me that we raised the money,” said Brian.

“Jordan and all our family were delighted we did it and that we managed ourselves. We can’t forget that Jordan himself has also raised millions for the NHS.”

Laura-Jayne Watson is Speech and Language Therapy Clinical Lead for SALT at the Trust: “This piece of kit helps us carry out a quick assessment which can then lead to faster treatment for our patients,” she said.

“It also connects up to our IT system, so other people can see and review the footage as well.

“It will make a huge difference to the service we provide and the patients we see.”

‘An incredible role model’

Brian’s consultant Frank Stafford said: “Brian is an incredible role model for patients who are facing treatment for cancer.

"His positive attitude to dealing with the disease and recovering from the rigours of surgery and chemoradiotherapy has been inspirational for us all.

“We are very grateful that, with Donna, he has mobilised the generosity of the people of Sunderland.”

More details about the STS Charity can be found at https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/our-charity

