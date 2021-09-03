Jobs action call for people with mental health problems

Mental health jobs call

Mental health charity Mind has called for more to be done to combat a striking national employment gap - saying hundreds of thousands of people with long term mental health conditions fall out of employment – many due to a lack of appropriate support.

NHS Digital data shows that in March, the employment rate in Sunderland’s working age population was roughly 67% – but just 43% for those who were mentally ill.

That employment gap has narrowed slightly since the year before, when 40% of people with a mental illness were in employment, compared to 73% of the general population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, just 51% of people with a mental illness were employed in March, compared to 75% of the working age population.

Vicky Nash, Mind's head of policy, campaigns and public affairs, said: "People with mental health problems can thrive and make a valuable contribution to the workplace, but some staff will need additional support to reach their full potential.

"All too often a lack of understanding about employers’ legal duties under the Equality Act 2010 means that many disabled staff – including those with mental health problems – aren’t given the reasonable adjustments they need to excel in their roles.”

Mind is calling for employers to become legally obliged to monitor and reduce health-related pay gaps.