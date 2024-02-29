Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who’s spent her entire career in healthcare but still failed to recognise that her mystery symptoms were leukaemia is welcoming new research into the disease.

Kay Cutting, from Seaham, hopes that charity Leukaemia UK’s new project at Southampton University will help others diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

Kay, who has worked as a nurse, midwife and health visitor, began to experience unexplained bruising and tiredness were in 2021.

She admitted to even guessing she had leukaemia in a throwaway remark to her husband, but was not convinced enough to see a doctor.

“My second husband Alan and I were on honeymoon in Madeira when he noticed bruises which I’d not had earlier in the day,” said Kay, 62. “Alan said:

“What on earth have you done to your leg?”. My entire left thigh was covered in small purple bruises and there was no explanation whatsoever for them. I remember saying: 'I’ve got leukaemia or something, haven’t I?'.

“At the time I think this was a bit of a throwaway remark, although I knew the bruising was unusual, and I knew bruising and tiredness are two symptoms of leukaemia.

"I had intended to go to the GP when I got home, but we were just coming out of Covid and it was still difficult to get an appointment at the time.

"I didn’t think the GP would take it seriously – so I let it drift.”

Kay eventually went to her doctor when she started to have severe chronic headaches.

A blood test resulted in an urgent referral to hospital and a diagnosis of CLL.

CLL is a type of blood cancer which develops slowly. It affected the lymphocytes – white blood cells in the bone marrow.

It is the most common leukaemia diagnosed in adults. 38% of leukaemia cases in the UK every year are CLL – more than 3,800 people. Some 40% of them are aged 75 and over.

Many people have no symptoms and receive their diagnosis after a blood test for another condition.

Kay continues to work as a nurse, and visits hospital every six months for blood tests, an examination for any swollen lymph nodes, and palpation of her liver and spleen to check if they’re enlarged.

“I didn’t need any treatment and was placed on ‘watch and wait’ which means I have regular reviews, and I was given a hotline to the clinic if I was worried about anything," she said.

Kay also agreed to take part in a separate five-year research programme into CLL and is also keen to support the work of research charity Leukaemia UK.

“I wanted to do this because ongoing research can lead to developments in understanding disease progression and treatment options which will hopefully help other people," she said.

"My hope is that I will remain stable for the rest of my natural life staying on 'watch and wait'.

"I want to see my grandchildren grow up and get married, and maybe be lucky enough to meet my great grandchildren.

“I would advise others that if they have signs no matter how small, such as fatigue, night sweats, weight loss, or unusual bruising, then don’t hesitate to see your GP and insist on a blood test.”

Dr Matthew Blunt from the University of Southampton, has been awarded almost a quarter of a million pounds through Leukaemia UK’s Follow-up Fund for research hoping to advance treatment for CLL.

His research focuses on an emerging type of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of immune cells called ‘natural killers’.

Natural Killer (NK) immunotherapies are already showing promise in clinical trials and importantly are not associated with the severe toxicities that can be associated with current T-cell based treatments.

Dr Blunt and his research team will specifically investigate lymph nodes and the environment surrounding them.

Lymph nodes are already known to be critical for cancer cell survival, growth and drug resistance.

The project will use cutting-edge techniques to uncover how cancer cells within the lymph nodes become resistant to NK therapies and crucially, how to overcome this.

Dr Blunt said: “This project will allow for more effective immunotherapies capable of targeting CLL cells within the protective environment of the lymph nodes.

"Using the immune system to fight cancer has the potential to eradicate CLL cells whilst sparing healthy cells, therefore offering a safer approach for patients.”

Around 18,000 people in the UK with CLL are on ‘watch and wait’, including Kay.

