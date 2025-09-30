Staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Neonatal Unit are “incredibly proud” after the department was awarded the prestigious ‘Baby Friendly Award’.

The Baby Friendly Initiative is a global programme aiming to transform healthcare for babies, their mothers and families.

A mother gives her twins skin to skin contact in the Neonatal Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The award is given to hospitals who excel in providing support to families with infant feeding and “developing close, loving relationships to ensure that all babies get the best possible start in life”.

The award is part of a wider global partnership between UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Baby Friendly Award was achieved after three years of dedicated hard work and follows a rigorous assessment by UNICEF to confirm that the service in Sunderland meets best practice international standards.

The work to gain UNICEF accreditation has included an education programme for staff and another for parents, the use of new privacy screens for breastfeeding, a new space for expressing milk, and the installation new furniture to make the environment more comfortable for families.

Members of the Neonatal Team. | STSFT.

The neonatal unit has also benefited from a £1 million revamp which has included better rooms and communal areas for families to use, as well as on-site accommodation, so parents and siblings can stay close by.

The team at Sunderland Royal Hospital looks after hundreds of premature babies every year from all parts of the region.

Lead Nurse Emily Cameron said: “The neonatal team should feel incredibly proud of this achievement and I would like to thank them all for their commitment to gaining this award.

“The accreditation process has been a journey for everyone, with all staff on an individual level gaining new knowledge and skills with a new way of thinking and supporting parents.

“As a team, we’ve shared ideas and innovations. Everyone has put their trust in the process and that it would bring a higher level of excellence to our families and babies.

“We started on this journey over three years ago and our team have embraced things every step of the way, taking on board changes in our education work and the guidance we follow.”

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Melanie Johnson, the Trust’s Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals said: “This award from the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to increase breastfeeding rates and improve care for all mothers.

"Breastfeeding protects babies against a wide range of serious illnesses. These include gastroenteritis and respiratory infections in infancy, as well as cardiovascular disease, asthma, diabetes and obesity later in life.

“We also know that breastfeeding reduces the mother’s risk of some cancers, and that it supports the mental health of both mother and baby.

“Our team set out to ensure that all mothers and babies are supported to form a close and loving relationship – whatever their choice of feeding method – as this is the best start for every baby.”