'I know I will be in the best hands for my first baby' - mum to be on new midwife-led birthing centre at South Tyneside District Hospital
Carly Oliphant and Shaun Johnstone have chosen the midwifery-led birthing centre at South Tyneside District Hospital for the birth of their first child.
The baby is due on August 29 and the South Shields couple cannot wait to meet the new addition to the family.
“I am excited and a little bit scared but I know that I’ll be in the best hands,” said Carly, 26, who is a chef and barmaid.
The decision on where to have their baby was carefully considered by Carly and Shaun, also 26, who is a South Tyneside Council worker.
“We got an information pack through the post about the options available regarding where to give birth,” Carly added. “We talked it through with the midwives and they explained that, because I’ve had a smooth pregnancy and am classed as low risk, the birthing centre, where I’d get one-to-one care from a midwife, would be fine for me.
“The midwives have all been lovely and I know I’ll be made to feel comfortable. We also really liked the idea that your partner can stay on after the baby is born. Once I knew everything, I was 100% sure that the birthing centre at South Tyneside was the right place for me.”