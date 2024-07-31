Hundreds of Sunderland NHS healthcare workers set to strike in dispute over pay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of healthcare assistants and clinical support workers at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay.

The staff’s union, UNISON, says the dispute centres around their members being paid at the band two rate of the NHS Agenda for Change pay scale, “despite undertaking clinical tasks for many years that should be paid at the higher band 3 rate”.

The union has stipulated that staff expected to undertake these additional clinical duties should now be paid at the higher rate and also “awarded fair back pay”.

In March (2023) over 100 healthcare assistants gathered outside of Sunderland Royal Hospital to hold a protest rally to make their feelings known to Trust bosses.

UNISON has now confirmed that 99% of its staff at the Trust have backed industrial action “unless the Trust improves its offer”.

South Tyneside and Sunderland is the third Trust in the North East to be in dispute with staff over wage banding.

Healthcare assistants employed by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust won a “substantial” pay rise earlier this month (July) with back pay to 2019, following 14 days of strike action.

UNISON Northern head of health Ian Fleming said: “Healthcare assistants and clinical support workers across South Tyneside and Sunderland want to continue providing exceptional care to people. However, they need to be fairly paid for their work.

​“The Trust has had opportunities to improve its initial offer. The majority of healthcare assistants have worked well above their wage rate for years. The Trust’s offer falls well below what they deserve.

​“Staff in South Tyneside and Sunderland have seen their colleagues on Teesside win their campaign for fair pay and are determined to do the same.”

Responding to the situation a spokesperson for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our Healthcare Assistants are a vital and much valued part of our team and we want to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

“We do not want to put anyone at a financial detriment because of any changes to their banding.