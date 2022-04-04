How busy is my GP? 38 surgeries ranked by the most patients per doctor in Sunderland

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Sunderland, according to the data.

1. Wearside Medical Practice Wearside Medical Practice in Hylton Road, has 7,783 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 0.7 GPs meaning it has 11,773 patients per GP

2. Park Lane Practice Park Lane Practice in City Green, has 3,984 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 1.2 GPs, meaning it has 3,314 patients per GP.

3. Riverview Surgery Riverview Surgery in Borough Road, has 6,698 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 2.0 GPs, meaning it has 3,290 patients per GP.

4. New Silksworth Medical Group New Silksworth Medical Group in Silksworth Terrace, has 9,846 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 3.0 GPs, meaning it has 3,282 patients per GP.