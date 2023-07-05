The Beacon of Light will be lit up in blue to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS.

Today, Wednesday, July 5, marks the milestone day of the NHS being created and, to recognise the work of all those who play a part in South Tyneside and Sunderland NHSFoundation Trust, it is to hold four weeks of events and challenges.

Trust chief executive Ken Bremner said: “Today will see our NHS reach its 75th year and to this day, it remains free at the point of delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It continues to ensure every single one of us is cared for throughout our lives and strives to help us live better and for longer.

Trust staff at St Benedict's Hospice enjoy a Minchella and Co ice cream as part of the NHS 75 celebrations.

“We are proud to serve South Tyneside and Sunderland out in our communities and in our hospitals.”

He added: “Our fantastic, committed and highly-skilled colleagues are the powerhouse behind our organisation. We must also remember our volunteers and partners, who play a key part in our work.

“I know each of them will appreciate the good wishes throughout our birthday celebrations and I want to thank everyone who plays a part helping us be part of this world-renowned organisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken has recorded a special episode of the Trust’s Our People Podcast, which will be shared today.

South Tyneside and Sunderland Foundation Trust colleagues, friends and family after they completed the 7-tea-5 walk around Herrington Country Park.

The Trust’s partners will be showing their appreciation for the NHS by getting involved in the birthday plans.

South Tyneside Council, Sunderland City Council, the Beacon of Light and Sunderland Empire Theatre are lighting up landmarks, with Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital joining them.

The Trust is also taking the chance to champion its vision, to have ‘Excellence in all that we do’ and its values - respect, teamwork, compassion and honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of the dedication its 8,000-plus workforce, it has lined up a series of treats for staff.

South Shields Town Hall will be lit up in blue to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS.

These include ice creams from Minchella and Co, which are being serving at pop ups across the Trust – with hospital chiefs helping serve them and

thanking staff for their hard work.

The celebrations kicked off at the weekend, when a 7-tea-5 picnic was held at the end of 7.5k wellbeing walk around Herrington County Park.

The event, on Sunday, July 2, welcomed staff, their families and dogs, with walkers invited to wear something blue for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was part of a wider programme of walks for staff, which are held around its sites and at North East beauty spots.

Together, members plan to hit a 75k target over the month.

Parkrun is also getting involved to show support nationally this weekend.

In South Shields on Saturday, a 5k will be held on the Leas.

The 2km Junior Parkrun around North Marine Park on the Sunday also will back the birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sunderland, the adults’ event at Silksworth Community Pool Tennis and Wellness Centre on the Saturday will get on board.

In its hospitals and offices, Trust teams are also welcome to decorate their area, using sustainable materials to dress it up for the occasion.

Babies born today will also be presented with their own special outfit to mark the anniversary.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “The NHS is an incredible institution which supports all of us through good times and bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am incredibly pleased and proud that South Shields Town Hall will be lit up in blue in honour of the NHS on its 75th anniversary in recognition or its continued dedication to the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for healthy city, Cllr Kelly Chequer said: “Lighting Sunderland’s landmarks blue on July 5 is a demonstration of our appreciation for our NHS and the vital role it plays in our lives.

“It is also gives us an opportunity to show our thanks for the millions of staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to keep it running over the last 75 years.”

The special edition NHS 75 episode of Our People Podcast will be shared via a playlist on the Trust’s YouTube channel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

https://www.youtube.com/@southtynesideandsunderland8948/podcasts