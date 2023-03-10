Sunderland Royal Hospital.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is asking for the public’s support as it prepares for three days of industrial action from 7am on Monday morning.

The Trust – which runs Sunderland Hospital – will be hit by a 72-hour strike by members of the British Medical Association which will last last until 7am on Thursday, March 17.

It says essential services will be running as usual, but some non-urgent routine appointments will be rescheduled.

Dr Shaz Wahid.

Patients directly affected by the strike are being contacted and those who have planned appointments should attend as normal unless they have

received a text message or phone call from the Trust.

Emergency and urgent care services will remain open during the strike, but the Trust is appealing for help to help ease the current extreme pressures on emergency departments in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Anyone who needs urgent care should use NHS111 online (www.111.nhs.uk) to be assessed and directed to the right care for them.

People without internet access should dial 111 for free from any phone.

When someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk, they should seek emergency care in the normal way, by calling 999.

Dr Shaz Wahid, medical director at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: “We know that any disruption to patient care is frustrating

and we have been working hard to minimise the impact of this.

"Our essential services will be running as usual, but we do need to rearrange some non-urgent, routine appointments. Patients with planned appointments next week should attend as normal unless they are contacted directly by the Trust.”

He added: “We do need people in Sunderland to be aware of the huge pressures that the NHS will be under next week, even more so than normal.

