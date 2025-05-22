Hospital chiefs issue Bank Holiday help call

Bank Holiday emergency care warning at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Hospital chiefs in Sunderland are urging people “get ready” for any Bank Holiday medical issues to help ease the pressure on hard-pressed emergency services.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Sunderland Royal Hospital – is warning that people could face long waits at its emergency units because their priority will be to treat those who are most unwell or seriously injured first.

Hospital bosses are asking people who suffer minor health issues or injuries to consider other treatment options.

The Trust is preparing for a busy few days and is urging people to prepare so they can look after themselves if they become unwell or suffer a minor injury.

Dr Shaz Wahid, the Trust’s executive medical director, said: “Bank Holiday weekends are always a busy time for us and we are once again urging people to make sure they are prepared.

“While GP surgeries offer an out-of-hours service, they won’t be open as usual on Monday, so if you need to stock up on prescription medications, get that request in now.

“Pharmacies will be open and are always a good first-stop for advice, while NHS 111Online is also a great place to start if you want to check out any symptoms.”

This weekend is the third Bank holiday weekend in the last six and are always a busy time for frontline hospital staff.

Dr Wahid added: “Our accident and emergency staff, as ever, will be on hand around the clock for anyone who needs emergency care if they are seriously ill or injured.

"Anyone else might face a long wait to be seen and still be told to go elsewhere to be seen.”

He added: “We can all do our bit by making sure our medicine cabinets are well stocked and making those checks to see where we should go to be seen if we need help.

“We also know that in addition to more people getting out and about, many Sunderland AFC fans will either be heading to Wembley Stadium or watching Saturday’s match from home. We want everyone to have a good time and look out for each other.

“It’s always a good idea for everyone to have everything you need on hand in case you feel unwell or suffer a minor injury.”

Anyone who needs emergency care for a life-threatening emergency and require emergency care, should call 999.

*NHS 111 Online is available at https://111.nhs.uk/

*Useful items for a medicine cabinet include paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters and antiseptic cream.

*Information about pharmacies open during the Bank Holiday weekend are available at https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy

*For children’s health advice, people can download The Little Orange Book, which covers a wide range of illnesses in children, at https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/media/xu2clvqq/lob_booklet_24_v1-5.pdf

*Anyone in need of urgent mental health support can call 111 and select the mental health option.

*Help for anyone who has concerns about alcohol is available at https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/here-to-help-you/health-advice-and-support/alcohol-support/ or the Drinkline freephone on 0300 123 1110 or Alcoholics Anonymous on 0845 769 7555

*Make a BSL video call: https://999bsl.co.uk/