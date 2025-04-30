Hospital chief's Bank Holiday help call

Bank Holiday warning to Sunderland Royal Hospital patients.

Hospital chiefs in Sunderland are urging people “do their bit” to ease the pressure on emergency services over two Bank Holiday weekends this month.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Sunderland Royal Hospital – is warning people they could face long waits at emergency units as their priority will be to treat those who are most unwell or seriously injured first and asking people with minor health issues to consider other treatment options.

It is also advising people on long-term medication to ensure they have enough supplies to get them through both holiday weekends – the May Day bank holiday on Monday, May 5, and Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, May 26.

Dr Sean Fenwick, the Trust’s deputy chief executive and director of operations, said: “We’ve just seen a busy time over the Easter weekend, where our

emergency and urgent care teams worked around the clock to help those most in need.

"Now we’re looking ahead, with two more long weekends this month.”

He added: “Our A&Es and Urgent Treatment Centres make it their priority to treat those who are most unwell or seriously injured first, so others may face a long wait to be seen or be asked to seek treatment elsewhere.

“That’s why we want people to think about the right place to find help when they are hurt or ill and do their bit to help keep the emergency departments for those who need them most.”

He added: “We want to make sure people are prepared as they can be so that they can enjoy the longer weekends and have everything they need at hand in case they do need to treat themselves if they feel unwell or have a minor injury.

He said anyone needing health advice while their GP surgery is closed should start at NHS 111 Online for information and advice on where is the best to get care.

He added: “This is also a good time for anyone who gets medicines on repeat prescription to check to make sure they have enough to see them through into next month.

"It can take three days to get a prescription through a GP, so make sure you give them plenty of time.

“Pharmacies will also be open during the weekend and there are details about which ones are open on the bank holiday Mondays.

"They’re always a good place to get advice and the online listings help save time if you need to check which ones are open.”

*To find details of pharmacies and opening times, go to https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy

*For children’s health advice, people can download The Little Orange Book, which covers a wide range of illnesses in children, at https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/media/xu2clvqq/lob_booklet_24_v1-5.pdf

NHS 111 Online is available at https://111.nhs.uk/

*Essential for the home medical cabinet should include paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters and antiseptic cream.

*A 999 call should be made if anyone is in a life-threatening emergency and requires emergency care.

*Anyone in need of urgent mental health support can call 111 and select the mental health option.

*Help for anyone who has concerns about alcohol is available at https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/here-to-help-you/health-advice-and-support/alcohol-support/ or the Drinkline freephone on 0300 123 1110 or Alcoholics Anonymous on 0845 769 7555.