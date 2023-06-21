With the NHS due to celebrate its 75th birthday on July 5, campaign group Keep Our NHS Public (KONP) have revealed a number of events to celebrate the landmark anniversary and are hoping to enlist the help of the city’s people.

The NHS was founded in 1948 by the then Labour Government to ensure healthcare was accessible to all and not just the wealthy.

It was the world’s first health service which aimed to provide universal, comprehensive and free health care.

To mark this momentous occasion, on Wednesday July 5, starting at 10.30am, KONP have enlisted the help of art project company Infinite Arts to create a “giant heart sculpture reflecting the 75th birthday and illustrating the affection that we all have for the NHS”.

The sculpture will be created on Seaburn Beach and is expected to be completed at around midday when it is hoped members of the public will form a circle around the heart “in a demonstration of unity and support” for the Health Service.

On the same day, between 3pm and 4pm, there will be a celebratory tea party at Sunderland Minster.

The party will be attended by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust CEO Ken Bremner who will be presented with a giant birthday card.

Anyone who would like to sign the card can do so on Saturday July 1 between 11am and 1pm when KONP will be outside of the Bridges Shopping Centre (near the old Debenham’s shop) with the card.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust CEO Ken Bremner receives an NHS 74th birthday card from Keep Our NHS Public secretary Laura Murrell and former Sunderland GP Pam Wortley.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, KONP secretary Laura Murrell said: “We are celebrating those founding values of the NHS; putting our communities and patients first, which shines through in the work of our doctors, nurses, and health workers every day.

“We have a huge amount to be proud of in the NHS, and a huge amount to be grateful for, especially the hard work carried out by its dedicated staff.

