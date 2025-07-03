Healthwatch Sunderland staff deeply saddened following closure of organisation

A spokesperson for Healthwatch Sunderland said they are “deeply saddened” following the Government’s decision to scrap the national organisation which provides an independent body for patients’ concerns to be heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week (June 28) the Government announced plans to abolish Healthwatch and a further 200 organisational bodies, many of which were set up by the previous Conservative government to develop health plans for their local areas.

Healthwatch Sunderland have been reacting to the closure of the national Healthwatch organisation. | Healthwatch Sunderland

Following the announcement Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the current system was too complex and the NHS needed "more doers and fewer checkers".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the news, a spokesperson for Healthwatch Sunderland said: “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the Government’s recent decision to close Healthwatch England and transfer the responsibilities of local Healthwatch organisations, including Healthwatch Sunderland, to NHS Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and local authorities.

“We will not fully understand the implications of the government’s proposals until we see the details outlined in the NHS 10-Year Plan and the Penny Dash Review into Patient Safety. Additionally, we will need to wait until the legislation has been agreed upon and published by Parliament.

“We expect this process to take some time.

“While we await the full details from the Government, we remain committed to our mission.

“Our staff and volunteers will continue our work, which includes championing the voices of users and carers in decision-making, delivering our 2025/26 Work Plan shaped by local priorities, and collaborating with local organisations, providers, and fellow Healthwatch teams across the North East and North Cumbria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interim period, the organisation have pledged to continue to provide a platform for patient concerns.

The spokesperson added: “We will continue these efforts because we believe it is crucial for residents to have a strong, independent voice to help improve services for everyone. We understand that this news is concerning for those who rely on our support.

“In the coming weeks, we will provide further information about our future as the government’s plans for the new arrangements become clearer. More details will follow soon.”