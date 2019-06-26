Health chiefs keep kidney patients on the move
Health bosses are aiming to put kidney patients in South Tyneside and Sunderland on the road to flexible dialysis treatment.
Patients are getting the chance to see how flexible dialysis can be at a series of ‘campervan roadshows’ next week.
The vans will be touring the area, giving information to patients concerned about how summer holidays could impact on their vital treatment – including the option to dialyse at home or even in their holiday hotel.
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s Department of Renal Medicine has invited transplant patients, and current and pre-diaylsis patients to see first-hand how dialysis can easily be carried out in a small, non-clinical space.
They will be able to see patients, who are accustomed to managing the treatment themselves, dialysing in the campervan, with renal
experts on hand to answer questions.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Dialysis manager Laura Thompson said: “We want to reassure patients that their life doesn’t have to be put on hold by dialysis and that there is flexibility to dialyse at home, or even abroad.
“For those on haemodialysis, the machine comes in a wheeled case which can be fairly easily transported. It is also relatively simple to arrange for delivery of the disposable equipment needed to virtually anywhere in the UK and also abroad.
“We hope to raise awareness of the dialysis options available and the flexibility of treatment.”
The roadshows will be held on Tuesday July 2 at the Dialysis Unit, Washington Primary Care Centre; on Wednesday July 3, at the Renal Dialysis Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital, and on Thursday July 4, at the Dialysis Unit, at Durham Treatment Centre.