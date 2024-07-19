Health bosses issue statement on services hit by IT outage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Health bosses have issued a statement as the huge IT outage impacts on services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GP surgeries and some hospitals across the North East and North Cumbria have been affected by the international IT problem which is disrupting transport, businesses and other services across the world today.

Ambulance services are busy but there is currently no known impact on 999 or other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GP practices and NHS trusts have activated their business continuity plans and put mitigations in place to protect services while we work to resolve the problem. This includes things like using paper patient records, hand-writing prescriptions for patients and using phone systems rather than digital bookings.

Dr Neil O'Brien, chief medical officer at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: "Our teams are all working hard to minimise disruption to NHS services from this worldwide issue. We would like to apologies for any inconvenience this causes, and would ask everyone to be patient while we manage the situation.

"GP practices, hospitals and community services are busier than usual, so we ask the public to use NHS services sensibly – only call 999 or go to A&E if it is life-threatening. GP practices are still open, but if you don't need their help urgently, please consider calling your surgery on another day instead.

"If you have a booked appointment, please do attend unless you are told otherwise."