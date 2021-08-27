Proposals for new cycle and walking routes in Southwick and Redhill have been drawn up to boost health and wellbeing as part of a pilot ‘active travel social prescribing’ project.

Sunderland City Council submitted a proposal as part of the government’s Active Travel Fund, which helps local authorities make it easier for people to increase active travel in their daily routines.

The Department for Transport will shortlist twelve authorities across the country to take part in the pilot, which will prescribe cycling or walking to residents wherever appropriate, and make bikes available, as well as providing training and access to cycling groups and peer support.

Coun Alex Samuels

The plans involve proposals for a further two schemes at Dame Dorothy Street and Pallion New Road/European Way.

If the bid is successful, these two routes will link with planned cycling improvement schemes including the A183 Whitburn Road, a two-way cycle lane that is currently out to public consultation.

Southwick ward member Coun Alex Samuels said: “We want to make it easier for Southwick residents to be active through their everyday activities, and this bid for improved cycle and walking routes in the area is an important factor in supporting those healthier choices.

“Increasing physical activity and supporting the mental health of our residents is key to healthier outcomes for individuals living in the city and will help to tackle the health inequalities within the wards of Southwick and Redhill.”

Social prescribing connects people to practical and emotional community support, through social prescribing link workers, who are based in GP practices and take referrals from a variety of local agencies.

Health centres including Southwick Health Centre, Monkwearmouth Health Centre, and St Bede’s Medical Centre will participate in the pilot by prescribing personalised support plans.

Jon Twelves, chief executive of Sunderland GP Alliance, said: “Sunderland GP Alliance welcomes the opportunity that participation in the Active Travel Pilot will bring to our residents.

“We believe this new partnership is an opportunity to enable the Primary Care Network team of Social Prescribing Link Workers to work with the wider voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations within the city, to connect more residents of Sunderland to a range of walking and cycling initiatives.”