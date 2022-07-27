The study also reveals the worst and best rated surgeries in Sunderland.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the worst/best GP surgeries in Sunderland, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very bad or fairly bad/very good or fairly good. Some people expressed no opinion either way.

Some health centres are home to more than one practice.

Pallion Primary Care Services, based at Pallion Health Centre, did not return enough respondents to calculate a rating.

1. Castletown Medical Centre At Castletown Medical Centre in The Broadway, 60% of people rated their overall experience as good and 25% as bad

2. Deerness Park Medical Centre At Deerness Park Medical Centre in Suffolk Street, 55% of people rated their overall experience as good and 24% as bad

3. New Silksworth Medical Practice At New Silksworth Medical Centre in Silksworth Health Centre, 52% of people rated their overall experience as good and 23% as bad

4. Sunderland GP Alliance, South Hylton At Sunderland GP Alliance in Union Street, 59% of people rated their overall experience as good and 23% as bad