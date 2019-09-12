Parents Laura Petch and Seamus McMahon with son of Theo McMahon at Sunderland Royal Neonatal Unit.

Weighing just 2lb 1oz, the little battler arrived into the world on October 29, 2018.

He was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Unit where he was cared for by an expert team of staff.

While on the ward he appeared to be doing well but then at just four weeks old Theo’s lung collapsed.

Parents Laura Petch and Seamus McMahon bring their son Theo McMahon to meet the staff who cared for him as a newborn at Sunderland Royal Hospital's Neonatal Unit. They are pictured saying thank you to staff nurses Lisa Beuster and Danielle Bullock (right).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents Laura Petch and Seamus McMahon from East Herrington, had their world turned upside down once again as they watched their brave little boy battle to survive.

Mum Laura, 31, said: “Theo was due to be born on February 2, but arrived at just 26 weeks gestation.

“He was initially ventilated but after just 45 minutes he was breathing on his own and requiring little support.

“While in the unit Theo appeared to be doing really well, however become unwell when he was four weeks old when his lung collapsed.

Theo McMahon was born weighing just 2lb 1oz.

“Theo was then ventilated and was on 100% oxygen.

“He was also put onto an oscillator machine for further support.

“Theo underwent four blood transfusions while in hospital and we were told that he had just a 50/50 chance of survival.”

But despite all the odds, Theo pulled through and after 11 weeks on the Sunderland Royal Neonatal Unit he was finally able to come home for the first time on January 17.

Parents Laura Petch and Seamus McMahon with son Theo McMahon as they hand over a donation to staff at the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Unit.

And now the brave little boy has been reunited with the team of the hospital staff that saved his life.

In a bid to thank the neonatal staff who cared for him, dad Seamus, 31, and neonatal nurse Danielle Bullock, took on a 11,000ft tandem parachute jump at Peterlee Parachute Centre in June, raising £4,532 for the unit.

And on September 10, the family visited the Neonatal Unit to hand over the money and meet with the staff that cared for little Theo.

Mum Laura, added: “It has been a rollercoaster, but throughout it all the Sunderland Royal Neonatal Unit were amazing, and as well as supporting Theo they supported us."