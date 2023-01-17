In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in Sunderland. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.

Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions in and around Sunderland, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA

The Foundation of Light, Beacon of Light, Stadium Park, Sunderland, SR5 1SU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you hoping to donate blood in 2023? The NHS is calling for new and existing donors to come forward. Picture: Adobe Stock/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS.

Raich Carter Sports Centre, Commercial Road, Sunderland, SR2 8PD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarion Hotel, Witney Way, Boldon Business Park, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9PE

Houghton Sports Centre, Station Road, Houghton, DH4 5AH

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Washington Hotel, Stone Cellar Road, Washington, NE37 1PH