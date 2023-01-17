News you can trust since 1873
Give blood in Sunderland - locations in and around the city to make an appointment as NHS calls for donors to come forward

Did you make it your new year’s resolution to sign up and donate blood in 2023?

By Debra Fox
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 4:08pm

As the NHS Give Blood service in England calls for O negative, B negative and A negative donors to come forward, we have taken a closer look at donation venues across Sunderland and wider North East if you want to make an appointment. The service has 25 permanent donor centres in England; for the North East, this is in Newcastle.

In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in Sunderland. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year.

While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.

Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions in and around Sunderland, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.

Sunderland City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA

The Foundation of Light, Beacon of Light, Stadium Park, Sunderland, SR5 1SU

Are you hoping to donate blood in 2023? The NHS is calling for new and existing donors to come forward. Picture: Adobe Stock/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS.

Raich Carter Sports Centre, Commercial Road, Sunderland, SR2 8PD

Clarion Hotel, Witney Way, Boldon Business Park, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9PE

Houghton Sports Centre, Station Road, Houghton, DH4 5AH

George Washington Hotel, Stone Cellar Road, Washington, NE37 1PH

We have taken a look at blood donation venues across the North East. Picture: Adobe Stock/New Africa.
