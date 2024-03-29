Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New mums can get fit for motherhood thanks to pals Eleanor Birch and Alice Hill.

Eleanor, 33, and 28-year-old Alice have joined forces to create Peachy Mums, offering physical and mental fitness support for expectant and new mothers.

The group meets from 9.30am each Wednesday at Fulwell Methodist Church, with weekly sessions commencing at the Beacon of Light from next Friday, April 5.

Eleanor Birch and Alice Hill have started Peachy Mums offering exercise classes and advice on breast feeding and healthy sleeping at Fulwell Methodist Church.

More meetings are planned in the coming months: "Our hope is to expand across the area," said Eleanor.

The aim is to make it easier for pre and postnatal women to prioritise their physical and mental well-being as well as providing practical help and advice on childcare.

Mums with older pre-school children are also welcome to attend: "We don't want people to be put off thinking they cant come because they have got a toddler," said Eleanor.

Qualified pre and postnatal instructor Alice leads the exercise sessions, focusing on the unique needs of women during and after pregnancy, while Eleanor provides : practical help and advice on childcare: "Laura is the fitness expert while I have got a breast-feeding qualification," she said.

"As well as advice on feeding, I can offer help on everything from babywear - telling people how to fit a sling - to things such as weaning and safe sleeping.

With postnatal depression a problem for many new mums, Alice is keen to emphasise the emphasis sessions place on mental health: "Pregnancy and the postpartum period can be a challenging time for many women, and the physical activity and social support offered by the fitness sessions can help to alleviate feelings of isolation and stress," she said.

One of the sessions under way

"These sessions are not just about getting back in shape after having a baby. They're about providing a supportive and nurturing environment where women can focus on their mental health as well as their physical health."

In addition to traditional fitness classes, the program also offers mom and baby sessions where participants can bring their little ones along and workout together. This not only allows mothers to incorporate their babies into their exercise routine, but also creates a sense of community and camaraderie among the participants.