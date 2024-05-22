Speakers from the 2024 STSFT Nursing, Midwifery and ODP Conference. Submitted picture

Hundreds of NHS colleagues gathered for a day filled with activities to help develop their careers and celebrate the care they offer.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has hosted its second Nursing, Midwifery and ODP Conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It returned to the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, where more than 500 people joined in a packed programme. It focused on the professional future of delegates through strong leadership and wellbeing support.

The event also focussed the Trust’s work to gain its Pathway to Excellence accreditation. This is a global programme and sets out a ‘nursing excellence framework’. It aims to offer a positive environment for nursing staff and improve their satisfaction and retention.

This year the Trust will be making an application to the American Nurses Credentialing Center as part of this.

External speakers on the day included Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England; Dr Christine Pabico, Director of the Pathway to Excellence programme; Ruth Tongue, a nutritionist and wellbeing advisor and co-founder of Elevate, the UK’s leading workplace wellbeing provider; Prof Brian Dolan, MBE, Director of Health Service 360 and Alison Warren, Senior Lecturer in Child Nursing at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Birmingham City School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They joined Trust leaders Allison Thompson, its chairman; Melanie Johnson, its Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals; Diane Palmer, Deputy Director of Nursing; Karen Sheard, its Deputy Director of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals; Sharon McDowell, Head of Nursing and Midwifery Excellence and Jane Anderson, Director of Midwifery.

Delegates at the Nursing, Midwifery and ODP Conference held by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Stalls were set up to share information about education opportunities, charities the Trust works in partnership with and its own services. It also featured a poster competition, where staff created displays about their area of speciality.

The day included a chance for colleagues to donate to South Tyneside Impact Family Services and Wearside Women in Need.

As part of the health and wellbeing theme, a smoothie bike gave delegates a chance to wizz up their own drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was wrapped up with a performance by New York Brass Band, with members getting on their feet to dance.

Melanie said: “Following on from last year’s success, our conference made a return to celebrate and acknowledge the work of our nursing, midwifery and ODP colleagues.

“It is so important we recognise the part they play in the care we give and help them to develop their careers, which in turn supports our patients and makes our NHS stronger.

“This is also a key year for us as we work towards applying to the American Nurses Credentialing Center for accreditation as part of our journey on the Pathway to Excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is why we focused on our professional future and our leadership and wellbeing as part of the event, both of which are vital to our workforce.

“It was a busy day filled with exciting and informative sessions. I know from the feedback and atmosphere on the day all those who attended not only gained lots of knowledge and a renewed drive for their work, but also had a lot of fun too.

“I’m very proud to be in my role and I hope anyone who is reading this or saw our photos and videos from the day sees we offer fantastic and rewarding careers in so many roles.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about a job with the Trust can visit https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/join-our-team