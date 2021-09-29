Free rides incentive offered as e-scooter helmet safety drive launched in Sunderland

E-scooter safety bid

Next week sees the launch of scooter operator Neuron’s first annual Helmet Safety Awareness Week and it is launching a competition – inviting participants with the best photo submission of themselves wearing Neuron's helmet stand to win a 12-month pass which gives free rides.

The firm will also be holding ScootSafe events, where participants who take a short safety briefing will earn free credits for future rides.

The initiative begins on October 1 and follows a survey which found 84% of Sunderland residents said they would wear a helmet if provided by an operator, compared to just 68% in the UK as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neuron say safety is their “number one priority” and recognises that greater education and incentives to increase helmet use should be the responsibility of every operator.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Neuron and helmets are the single most important way for riders to protect themselves. All of our e-scooters have an integrated helmet and, although they are not mandatory, they are strongly encouraged.”

George Symes, UK Regional Manager at Neuron Mobility, said: “It’s great to be launching our first ever Helmet Safety Awareness Week.

“People want to see e-scooter operators doing more to promote safe riding and helmet use, and as a responsible operator we agree.