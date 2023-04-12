Foster carers needed for babies not well enough to leave hospital in Durham
Kindhearted foster parents are needed for tiny babies who are too unwell to leave hospital.
Health chiefs have put out an appeal for big-hearted adults who can help babies in need of love and care.
They include Rosie, who is eight weeks old and was born prematurely.
She has nurses looking after her but also needs a foster carer to visit her in hospital ‘to hold her and give her a cuddle every night’.
Baby Charlie is 14 weeks old and is in the same situation.
A spokesperson for Durham County Council, which put out the appeal on social media, said: “Like all babies, Rosie and Charlie need to feel loved, to be held, and given the right kind of care by a familiar adult.
“It takes a special person to be there for babies like Rosie and Charlie – we hope this could be you.
“We support our foster carers every step of the way, providing excellent training, fees and allowances, and a network of professionals and experienced foster carers to lean on.
“If you’re reading this and you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you today. Please call our Fostering Team on 03000 269 400 or email [email protected]”