News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
1 hour ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
2 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
2 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
2 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Foster carers needed for babies not well enough to leave hospital in Durham

Kindhearted foster parents are needed for tiny babies who are too unwell to leave hospital.

By Ross Robertson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

Health chiefs have put out an appeal for big-hearted adults who can help babies in need of love and care.

They include Rosie, who is eight weeks old and was born prematurely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has nurses looking after her but also needs a foster carer to visit her in hospital ‘to hold her and give her a cuddle every night’.

Picture c/o Pixabay.Picture c/o Pixabay.
Picture c/o Pixabay.
Most Popular

Baby Charlie is 14 weeks old and is in the same situation.

A spokesperson for Durham County Council, which put out the appeal on social media, said: “Like all babies, Rosie and Charlie need to feel loved, to be held, and given the right kind of care by a familiar adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It takes a special person to be there for babies like Rosie and Charlie – we hope this could be you.

“We support our foster carers every step of the way, providing excellent training, fees and allowances, and a network of professionals and experienced foster carers to lean on.

“If you’re reading this and you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you today. Please call our Fostering Team on 03000 269 400 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Durham County Council