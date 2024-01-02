First babies of 2024 welcomed by team at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Sunderland's New Year babies.

These are the first little ones born in Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2024, where the maternity team helped deliver the New Year gifts.

Among them was Ebonie Scarth.

Ebonie Scarth. Submitted picture.

She was delivered at Sunderland Royal Hospital at 4.16pm on New Year's Day.

She weighed 5lb 14oz and was welcomed by parents Sally and Louis Scarth.

The first baby to be born at the hospital was Hunter Knox Pearce, who was delivered at 6.37am on New Year's Day.

Hunter Knox Pearce. Submitted picture.

He was welcomed by parents Amy Golightly and Gary Pearce and weighed 8lb 13oz.