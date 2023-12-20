Festive angels deliver joy and support to children at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Olsen, Tommy Goodey & Ray Knox, volunteers from the Grindon Young People's Centre, present gifts to staff from Sunderland Royal Hospital's paediatric wards. Submitted picture.

Festive angels have once again been bringing some happiness to patients at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Olsen, 38, makes it her festive mission each year to bring presents for children who are spending the run-up to Christmas in Sunderland Royal Hospital - and those who will spend the big day itself on a ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer at Grindon Young People's Centre started the annual drive to bring some much-needed festive cheer more than ten years ago, and she was thrilled to be back again, clad in her customary Santa outfit.

The gifts were bought using funds raised from the centre's Halloween party.

Emma on her festive mission. Submitted picture.

Emma and the team at the centre said: "Funds raised from that night allowed us to purchase a wide range of gifts to be given to all the children sadly poorly in hospital over this festive period.

"We had the amazing opportunity to visit all children and staff on the wards! Keep up your amazing work and thank you to all the children who greeted us today, we hope we made you smile as you all melted our hearts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma delivered the gifts with the help of fellow volunteers Tommy Goodey and Ray Knox.

Michelle Cockburn, directorate manager support for Paediatric and Child Health, thanked the special visitors and everyone who supported the appeal.

"We are very grateful to Grindon Young People's Centre for these gifts," she said, speaking on behalf of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.