Families who have suffered the devastating experience of losing a child are being invited to gather together at a dusk vigil in Sunderland.

Charlotte Mutton, specialist bereavement lead midwife, who is organising the event with her colleagues. Picture c/o South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The 'Forever Cherished Walk of Light' event is being held as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, and is organised by the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

It takes place on Tuesday, October 10, at Penshaw Monument, and the Trust said it will offer people the chance to reflect on their loss.

The event is held during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, October 9, and is part of the Forever Cherished Service, operated by the Trust and cares for those who have experienced baby loss.

The walk will be led by Charlotte Mutton, lead bereavement midwife, who has been specially trained to support families who have experienced baby loss.

“This will be a real opportunity to bring people together to share and reflect on the loss of their baby or child," said Charlotte.

“It’s really about giving people that chance to have a shared space after they’ve had that experience and know that they are still being supported by our service over the years.”

People are welcome to gather at the bottom of the hill ready to set off to its summit at 5pm.

They will be able to collect a lantern or take along their own to use as part of the slow procession to the monument.

The monument will be lit up in pink and blue in support of the week.

There will be music and readings during the reflection service.

On the return to the foot of the hill, people will be able to add their baby’s name onto a wooden heart.

This will then be hung on a tree and put on display in the maternity unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Refreshments will be available at the event, which is expected to come to a close around 6.30pm.

Donations will also be collected for the Forever Cherished service to help fund its future work.

More details about the Forever Cherished Service and other support available to those who have lost a baby can be found via https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/services/maternity-new/maternal-mental-health-birth-reflection-and-bereavement-services/bereavement-services

The postcode for Herrington Country Park, across the road from the monument, is DH4 7EL.