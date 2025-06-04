Europe's healthcare divide: Who is being left behind?

New data reveals troubling trends in healthcare access across Europe, with countries like Greece, Portugal, Romania, and Finland struggling to meet the medical needs of their populations. While universal healthcare is a core principle in most European nations, recent findings suggest that this principle is becoming harder to uphold in practice.

Unmet medical needs—defined as situations where people need medical care but do not receive it—are rising, with financial pressures, staffing shortages, and logistical barriers forming a dangerous mix.

Where the System Fails Most

According to figures from Eurostat and supported by studies from the World Health Organization (WHO), Greece leads the continent in unmet healthcare demand, with 16.7% of people reporting they could not access a needed medical examination. Romania (7.9%) and Latvia (7.1%) follow closely behind.

In Portugal, the situation is particularly critical. A WHO-backed survey published in December 2023 found that 42.4% of individuals aged 15 and older reported unmet healthcare needs—the highest across the 27 countries studied. This suggests nearly half the population may be unable to access necessary care.

Why Are Needs Going Unmet?

1. Financial Constraints

In countries such as Greece and Romania, the cost of treatment—even in publicly funded systems—remains a major hurdle. Out-of-pocket payments for medication, diagnostics, or specialist visits push many to delay or forgo care altogether. The WHO estimates that in some regions, over 5% of households are driven into poverty by health expenses.

2. Staffing and Capacity Issues

Healthcare systems in some EU countries are overwhelmed. Long wait times are common—even for critical treatments. Ireland, for example, sees an average wait time of 877 days for access to treatment for rare diseases, making it one of the slowest in the bloc.

3. Geographic Disparities

Rural populations often face barriers due to lack of clinics or specialists. In countries like France and Bulgaria, rural and semi-urban areas face difficulty attracting medical professionals, leaving residents with few options nearby.

Who Suffers the Most?

The burden of unmet medical care is not equally shared:

Low-income households are particularly affected. In Portugal, those in the lowest income bracket are four times more likely to face barriers to care than wealthier citizens.

face disproportionate struggles. According to Eurofound, across Europe reported unmet needs, versus 17% of those without disabilities. Young adults and women are also at higher risk. Among people aged 18–24, about 42% have reported skipping care, with women citing unmet mental health needs more frequently than men.

Mental Health: A Silent Emergency

The gap in mental health services is becoming more evident. A 2025 report by the European Congress of Psychiatry showed significant inequality in mental health access, especially among low-income and rural populations.

In Portugal, 27.8% of adults reported unmet mental health needs—the highest figure among surveyed EU nations. The problem is further complicated by stigma, limited numbers of professionals, and poor integration with primary care services.

Experts Call for Immediate Action

Policy specialists warn that the continued rise in unmet medical needs could lead to long-term public health crises. Their recommendations include:

Strengthening public health financing : Making healthcare more affordable through reduced co-payments and improved insurance coverage.

: Making healthcare more affordable through reduced co-payments and improved insurance coverage. Expanding workforce training and recruitment : Incentivizing doctors and nurses to work in underserved areas.

: Incentivizing doctors and nurses to work in underserved areas. Integrating mental health into mainstream care : Normalizing treatment and improving availability through local clinics.

: Normalizing treatment and improving availability through local clinics. Improving data collection: Accurate, real-time monitoring can better inform national health strategies.

A Warning Sign for Europe

The rise in unmet medical needs signals more than just overburdened systems—it reveals a breakdown in the promise of universal access. Without urgent reforms, the most vulnerable groups will continue to bear the heaviest consequences.

While many governments are aware of these challenges, bridging the gap will require coordinated effort, investment, and political will.

This article is based on publicly available data as of June 2025. It does not constitute legal, medical, or investment advice. Readers should consult qualified professionals for any health or financial decisions. No guarantees or endorsements are implied.