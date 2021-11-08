Men in Hendon and Docks have a life expectancy of 68.67 years

Eighteen areas of Sunderland with the lowest life expectancy for men

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:02 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Sunderland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Sunderland where men have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Millfield

Men in Millfield have a life expectancy of 72.35 years

2. Concord and Sulgrave

Men in Concord and Sulgrave have a life expectancy of 73.58 years

3. Southwick.

Men in Southwick have a life expectancy of 74.15 years

4. Pallion North

Men in Pallion North have a life expectancy of 74.26 years

