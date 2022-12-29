The start of a new year means the chance to get into shape after some seasonal overindulgence - with that in mind we’ve found some of the best gyms to join across Sunderland.
January traditionally sees gyms flooded with new members, and 2023 will be no different. But if you’re not yet sure where to join, these are the top gyms across Sunderland based on Google reviews.
1. New Level Gym
New Level Gym on Pallion Industrial Estate is home to everyone from regular trainers to bodybuilders, athletes and powerlifters. The company has a full 5 star rating from 35 reviews on Google.
Photo: Google
2. Power Bar
The Power Bar on Gilbert Road in Grindon has a full five star rating from 29 reviews. The site offers online coaching and personal trainer deals.
Photo: Google
3. Crossfit Gym
Much like every other gym on this list, Hendon’s Crossfit Gym has a perfect five star rating on Google. This comes from 26 reviews. With memberships available from £58.50, Crossfit offer open gym sessions as well as a full calendar of group classes throughout the year.
Photo: Google
4. Marine House Gym
Located on Station Road in Fulwell, it can be easy to miss Marine House Gym, but the 4.9 star review from Google says it all. The site includes a strength and conditioning section as well as offering an MMA room and group classes.
Photo: Google