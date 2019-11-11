Date set for courageous Sunderland youngster Chloe Gray set to undergo life-saving transplant

Chloe Gray is due to undergo a life-saving stem cell transplant in 2020.

Chloe, from Silksworth, was born with a rare blood disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anaemia (DBA) – a condition which means her body doesn’t produce red blood cells.

The nine-year-old has to receive regular blood transfusions to stay alive and has been in urgent need of a blood stem cell donation.

Her family have been campaigning since 2017 for ‘A Hero For Chloe’ in a bid to encourage people to sign up to the DKMS register to increase her chances of finding a match.

The family and friends of Chloe Gray together with DKMS Charity, have been asking people to sign up as potential stem cell donors. (L-R) Chloe's uncle Jason Gray and Chloe's mum Francesca Bowser with nurse Danielle Hardy.

Now the family have received the go-ahead from doctors for Chloe to undergo the transplant in the New Year of 2020 at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The procedure will see Chloe spend six to eight weeks in hospital while she undergoes chemotherapy before she is given stem cells that will build her immune system back up.

Chloe Gray and Santa switch on the Christmas lights in Pallion, Sunderland in 2017.

Mum Francesca, 29, said: “She is nervous about the procedure but is quite excited about it – it’s the next step to getting better.

“She knows she is going to lose her hair and she has decided to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.”

And to celebrate the milestone Chloe has been asked to switch on the Pallion Christmas lights on St Lukes Terrace on November 22.

The occasion will mark two years since the Plains Farm Primary School pupil last switched on the Pallion lights following the start of her appeal for a stem cell donor.

During her fight, Chloe Gray appeared in a national campaign urging people to sign up to the DKMS register.

Mum Francesca continued: “The Parker Trust got in touch with us to see if Chloe wanted to do the light switch on as it was two years ago when we were looking for a match.

“So it has all come full circle.