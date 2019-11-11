Date set for courageous Sunderland youngster Chloe Gray set to undergo life-saving transplant
Courageous Sunderland youngster Chloe Gray is due to undergo a life-saving stem cell transplant in the New Year.
Chloe, from Silksworth, was born with a rare blood disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anaemia (DBA) – a condition which means her body doesn’t produce red blood cells.
The nine-year-old has to receive regular blood transfusions to stay alive and has been in urgent need of a blood stem cell donation.
Her family have been campaigning since 2017 for ‘A Hero For Chloe’ in a bid to encourage people to sign up to the DKMS register to increase her chances of finding a match.
And in August her parents Francesca and Craig Bowser’s prayers were answered after medics discovered a 9/10 match for the courageous youngster.
Now the family have received the go-ahead from doctors for Chloe to undergo the transplant in the New Year of 2020 at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
The procedure will see Chloe spend six to eight weeks in hospital while she undergoes chemotherapy before she is given stem cells that will build her immune system back up.
Mum Francesca, 29, said: “She is nervous about the procedure but is quite excited about it – it’s the next step to getting better.
“She knows she is going to lose her hair and she has decided to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.”
And to celebrate the milestone Chloe has been asked to switch on the Pallion Christmas lights on St Lukes Terrace on November 22.
The occasion will mark two years since the Plains Farm Primary School pupil last switched on the Pallion lights following the start of her appeal for a stem cell donor.
Mum Francesca continued: “The Parker Trust got in touch with us to see if Chloe wanted to do the light switch on as it was two years ago when we were looking for a match.
“So it has all come full circle.
“We are absolutely delighted she can go ahead with the transplant in the New Year and its lovely she can switch on the lights.”