Where can I get a coronavirus test in Sunderland?

Coronavirus remains a threat across the city, but where can you get tested in Sunderland?
According to the latest Government data, between 800,000 and 1.2 million people are still being tested for Coronavirus across the UK every day and free test kits are still available across the city.
There are two types of test the public can use, Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) are preferable as a regular testing method – these can be conducted and registered from home. The alternative comes in the form of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests which are predominantly used if an individual has coronavirus symptoms.
Where can I get a lateral flow test?
In addition to having tests sent to your your front door, LFTs are available to collect for free in pharmacies across the city. Each box contains everything someone needs to conduct seven tests. It is recommended these are conducted twice each week to ensure any samples of the virus can are picked up. The full list is below:
SR1
Superdrug – The Bridges, SR1 3LB
Boots – Park Lane, SR1 3NX
McCarthy’s Pharmacy – Saville House, SR1 1PA
Riverview Hc Pharmacy – Borough Road, SR1 2HJ
SR2
Medichem Limited – Suffolk Street, SR2 8NE
Medichem Limited – 1 Laburnum Cottage, SR2 8PB
Medichem Limited – 68 Villette Road, SR2 8RW
Valemed Limited Pharmacy – 91 Tunstall Road, SR2 7RW
Asda – Leechmere Road, SR2 9TT
Ryhope Health Centre – Black Road, SR2 0RX
Gw Herdman Chemists – Ryhope Street South, SR2 0RP
SR3
Sainsbury’s Pharmacy – Silksworth Lane, SR3 1PD
Boots Pharmacy – Springwell Road, SR3 4HG
Snowdon’s Pharmacy – Sunningdale Road, SR3 4ES
Chaston E Ltd – Vane Street, SR3 1EJ
E Chaston Limited – Silksworth Terrace, SR3 2AT
Demnox Pharmacy – Allendale Road, SR3 3DZ
Demnox Pharmacy – Morrisons site, SR3 2NE
SR4
Rowland’s Pharmacy – Mill Street, SR4 7BG
Green’s Pharmacy – Chester Road, SR4 7HS
Million Pharmacy – Hylton Road, SR4 7YE
Rowland’s Pharmacy – Chester Road, SR4 7JA
Pallion Health Centre – HYlton Road, SR4 7XA
Dixon’s Pharmacy – Ormonde Street, SR4 7PP
Forge Medical Practice – Pallion Park, SR4 6QE
Rowland’s Pharmacy – St Luke’s Terrace, SR4 6NQ
Tullochs Pharmacy – Pennywell Shopping Centre, SR4 9AS
Grindon Pharmacy – Galashiels Road, SR4 8JJ
South Hylton Medical Centre – Union Street, SR4 0LS
SR5
Cohen’s Chemist – The Green, Southwick, SR5 2JE
Lloyd’s Pharmacy – Sainsbury’s, Wessington Way, SR5 3JG
Redhouse Pharmacy – Renfrew Road, SR5 5PS
Knights Davys Pharmacy – Ethel Terrace, SR5 3BQ
Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre – Hylton Lane, SR5 4BW
Hylton Castle Pharmacy – Chiswick Square, SR5 3PZ
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters – Nissan Way, SR5 3QY
SR6
Avenue Pharmacy – Dundas Street, SR6 0AY
Well Sunderland Pharmacy – Dundas Street, SR6 0BB
Avenue Pharmacy – Lower Dundas Street, SR6 0BD
Avenue Pharmacy – Roker Avenue, SR6 0HT
Ashchem Chemists – Sea Road, SR6 9BP
Lloyds Pharmacy – Sea Road, SR6 9BX
Avenue Pharmacy, North Guards, SR6 7EJ
SE Gill Chemist – Front Street, SR6 7PG
SR7
J&J Pharmacy – West Grove, SR7 8EL
Eilbeck Chemist – The Avenue, SR7 8LQ
Lloyds Pharmacy – Blandford Place, SR7 7EL
Boots – Church Street, SR7 7HF
Well Pharmacy – Church Street, SR7 7HF
Asda – Byron Place, SR7 7HN
Seaham Primary Care Centre – Viceroy Street, SR7 7JE
Seaham Library – Caroline Street, SR7 7JE
Murton Library – Barnes Road, SR7 9QR
Whitfield G Chemist – Woods Terrace East, SR7 9AA
Whitworth Chemists – Woods Terrace, SR7 9AD
All information is correct according to the NHS website.
The University of Sunderland’s Tech Park is the only place across the city where in-person lateral flow testing is available. The asymptomatic testing site is open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Anyone without a booking is also able to collect kits for home testing from the building on the Chester Road site. Once an individual has completed their in-person lateral flow test, they will receive a result notification after 30 minutes of their test being conducted.
Where can I get a PCR test?
Although PCR tests are available to order online, you can also get tested at one of six sites across the city by appointment only. There are three drive-through sites at Hays Street, Silksworth Lane and Houghton-le-Spring.
There are also three pedestrian sites across the city for those unable to travel by car. These are found at the Johnson Street Car Park at the University’s City Campus, the Commercial Road Car Park in Hendon and Sunderland Collage’s Washington Campus. Appointments can be booked online.
The result notification following a PCR test takes longer to come through, although the test is more accurate. An email or text notification is usually received within 24 hours of the test being conducted, but Government advice says it can take as long as three days to have confirmation of a result.
Unlike a lateral flow test, PCR tests can be conducted as a one-off to ensure an individual does not have Coronavirus.
Where can I get tested so I can travel?
A separate test is needed for international travellers and what is needed depends on the country the traveller is coming from and the status of that country based on the Government’s red list of nations.
Although travellers need to pay for their tests upon re-entering the UK, there are a series of options, all with different prices. All information regarding international travel can be found on the Government’s website.