On Sunday, December 12, Boris Johnson addressed the nation where he announced that everyone aged 18 and over will be able to get a Covid booster jab before the end of the month.

It followed the chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland recommending that the alert level should be raised from three to four, highlighting that Covid is spreading fast due to the Omicron variant.

Recptionist Niamh Hopper was out in Sunderland city centre on Monday, December 13, and she revealed that she is happy to get the booster jab and highlighted that restrictions don’t limit life too much.

People in Sunderland city centre have had their say on the latest Covid-19 restrictions, the rise of the Omicron variant and booster jabs.

The 20-year-old from Southwick said: "Just because you’ve had the vaccine doesn’t mean you’re not going to get it, I’ve had both of mine and I will be getting the booster.

"The restrictions don’t mean that we all can’t go out and have a drink in the pub or meet your friends for food.”

She commented: “I’m not really that worried, I’ve already been double vaccinated and I probably will get the booster if I’ve got time but it is December, it isn’t exactly the easiest time of the year to book something in.”

Niamh Hopper commented that the latest restrictions do not prevent people from living their lives.

Den, 75, and Jean Skinner, 72, from Silksworth, expressed their annoyance at Prime Minister Boris Johnson following press coverage of alleged Christmas parties at Downing Street last year.

Den said: “We’ve got to try and live with it and get on with things but Boris keeps telling people to wear masks etc. and then he goes and does the opposite so it is giving people the wrong idea.”

The couple were not the only ones who were not impressed with the Government’s performance, retail worker Dan Hunter said he is happy to go along with the Covid restrictions providing that those who set the rules also follow them.

Jean and Den Skinner expressed their anger over reports alleging Christmas parties at Downing Street last year.

The 22-year-old from East Boldon commented: “I’m happy to get my booster, I’ve had both my vaccines, I just think it is a bit rich coming from the Conservative Government with what’s been said in the press.

"I feel like people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, I’m happy to comply, I just don’t want them to take us for mugs.”

Ian O’Ware, 50, and Jackie Walton, 51, explained that they have already had their booster and follow the restrictions as a way of protecting their own family.

Gas engineer Ian stated: “Obviously there is people to protect, we’ve got a disabled daughter so I understand the reasons why we do it but it is down to people’s preference but the Government holding parties, it is just not on.”

Dan Hunter said he is happy to comply with restrictions but wants to see the same from those who make the rules.

Children’s worker Jackie added: “You’ve just got to take the precautions that you’ve got to do for your family – we’ve looked after our family, we’ve had our boosters so we’ll do what we need to do.”

Amanda Martin highlighted that December is a busy month for everyone and that not everyone will have the time to get a booster.