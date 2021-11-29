'Wearing masks is a small price to pay' - Sunderland reacts on eve of new Covid restrictions starting in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed in a series of announcements over the weekend that face coverings will become mandatory once more on public transport, in shops and other settings including banks, post offices and hairdressers.

International arrivals will also have to isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result, with the test to be taken before the end of their second day in the UK.

Meanwhile, staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 and above have been told to wear masks in communal areas in schools, colleges and universities from Monday, November 29.

The other measures come into effect from 4am on Tuesday.

As the updates were made at the weekend, Echo readers took to social media to share their views on the changes.

Many showed their support for the action, while some criticised the moves.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands between British Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, left, and British Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance during a press conference on Saturday, November 27. Picture: Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

This is what you said on our Facebook page:

Ian Potts: “Safety measures quickly imposed can help prevent lockdowns or reduce the amount of time they're imposed. At the moment no-one knows how bad the new variant is, just that it's easier to spread and catch.”

Jane Ferguson: “Have always kept on wearing mask, sanitising hands and trollies, not only for myself but to protect others. If I am a carrier I don't want to pass it on nor do I want to catch it from others who don't wear a mask.”

Marlene Emmerson: “So we have to wear a mask again ... can someone please tell me why I have had two Covid jabs and a booster then?”

Eleanor Forster: “Should never have been relaxed in the first place. I've still worn mine on Metro and in shops and at times I've been the only one.”

Linda Farrow: “Wearing masks is a small price to pay to stop it spreading.”

Lisa Wilcock: “The masks didn’t stop it last time, so it won’t stop it this time.”

Derek Henderson: People need to take this very seriously and just get the vaccine.”

Maureen Harrison: “He will have a lockdown as soon as Christmas is over.”

Mo White: “Sooner rather than later sounds good to me.”

