Watch: here's what you said two years ago as first lockdown approached

Wednesday, March 23, is the second anniversary of the day the first national lockdown was announced.

It was a day that changed all of our lives, with effects we are still feeling now.

In the week before the lockdown fell, we spoke to business owners and a city centre priest.

Business owner Ariel Niesporek and Father Marc Lyden-Smith were among those we spoke to in the week ahead of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

It was a time of great uncertainty, with many people already choosing to stay away from crowds.