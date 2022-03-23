Watch: here's what you said two years ago as first lockdown approached
“Nobody here, nobody walking … we have empty streets.”
By Graham Murray
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:11 am
Wednesday, March 23, is the second anniversary of the day the first national lockdown was announced.
It was a day that changed all of our lives, with effects we are still feeling now.
In the week before the lockdown fell, we spoke to business owners and a city centre priest.
It was a time of great uncertainty, with many people already choosing to stay away from crowds.
Our report from that week captures that moment in time.