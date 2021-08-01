Two Covid deaths in Sunderland as 99 new coronavirus cases recorded in the city
Two people have sadly died in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus, as further 99 Covid-19 cases are recorded in the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 1, that 65 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,719.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 1, it was announced that 24,470 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,880,667.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 1: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 787
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
99 more cases on August 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,016
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 417.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 27: 1,160
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.