Thousands come off furlough in Sunderland

More come off furlough scheme

Figures from HM Revenue and Customs show 7,100 jobs held by workers in Sunderland were furloughed as of July 31 – six per cent of all that were eligible.

That was 2,200 fewer than the 9,300 furloughed at the end of June – and more than 50% down on the 15,500 during the 2021 peak in January.

People aged between 30 and 34 made up the highest proportion of those on furlough with 900 (13%) on the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Sunderland, the manufacturing sector, had the highest number coming off furlough - falling by 890.

This was followed by the hospitality sector which saw 330 people come off the scheme.

July was the first month that employers had to pay 10% of the salaries of their furloughed workers and contributions rose to 20% in August and September, with the scheme due to finish at the end of this month.

Nationally, there were 1.6 million workers still on furlough at the end of July.

Low pay campaign group, the Resolution Foundation said a slowing down in the number of employees coming off the scheme in July meant there was a risk of a fresh rise in unemployment in the autumn.