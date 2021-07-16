This is how many people received a NHS Covid app ‘ping’ in each area of the North East as cases soar
As Covid-19 cases begin to rise across the whole of the North East, we reveal how many people received an alert from the NHS coronavirus app for the first week in July.
The North East remains the worst affected area in England for Covid-19 cases, with a rate of 827.8 per 100,000 people on Friday, July 16.
With the rise in cases, every area of the region also saw an increase in the number of people who received an alert from the NHS Covid app in the seven days leading up to July 7.
Professor Chris Whitty England’s chief medical officer said the UK is “not out of the woods yet” as coronavirus cases surge across the UK.
It was reported on Friday, July 16, that he has warned that the Prime Minister may have to "look again" at reimposing restrictions in “five, six, seven eight weeks' time".
This is the amount of people in each area of the North East that received an alert from the NHS Covid app.