This is how many people received a NHS Covid app ‘ping’ in each area of the North East as cases soar

As Covid-19 cases begin to rise across the whole of the North East, we reveal how many people received an alert from the NHS coronavirus app for the first week in July.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:30 pm

The North East remains the worst affected area in England for Covid-19 cases, with a rate of 827.8 per 100,000 people on Friday, July 16.

With the rise in cases, every area of the region also saw an increase in the number of people who received an alert from the NHS Covid app in the seven days leading up to July 7.

Professor Chris Whitty England’s chief medical officer said the UK is “not out of the woods yet” as coronavirus cases surge across the UK.

It was reported on Friday, July 16, that he has warned that the Prime Minister may have to "look again" at reimposing restrictions in “five, six, seven eight weeks' time".

This is the amount of people in each area of the North East that received an alert from the NHS Covid app.

1. Sunderland

In Sunderland, 5,117 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 3,638 in the week before - that results in a 40.7% increase of alerts.

2. South Tyneside

In South Tyneside, 3,205 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 1,914 in the week before - that results in a 67.5% increase of alerts.

3. County Durham

In County Durham, 8,474 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 6,458 in the week before - that results in a 31.2% increase of alerts.

4. Hartlepool

In Hartlepool 1,219 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 829 in the week before - that results in a 47% increase of alerts.

