This is how many people received a NHS Covid app ‘ping’ in each area of the North East as cases soar

The North East remains the worst affected area in England for Covid-19 cases, with a rate of 827.8 per 100,000 people on Friday, July 16.

With the rise in cases, every area of the region also saw an increase in the number of people who received an alert from the NHS Covid app in the seven days leading up to July 7.

It was reported on Friday, July 16, that he has warned that the Prime Minister may have to "look again" at reimposing restrictions in “five, six, seven eight weeks' time".

This is the amount of people in each area of the North East that received an alert from the NHS Covid app.

1. Sunderland In Sunderland, 5,117 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 3,638 in the week before - that results in a 40.7% increase of alerts. Photo: Stu Norton

2. South Tyneside In South Tyneside, 3,205 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 1,914 in the week before - that results in a 67.5% increase of alerts. Photo: Stu Norton

3. County Durham In County Durham, 8,474 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 6,458 in the week before - that results in a 31.2% increase of alerts. Photo: Stu Norton

4. Hartlepool In Hartlepool 1,219 people were 'pinged' in the seven days up to July 7 in comparison to 829 in the week before - that results in a 47% increase of alerts. Photo: Frank Reid